Fotostrecke
Das ist das neue Kabinendesign von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8
Lot Polish Airlines stellte das neue Kabinendesign für ihre Boeing-787-8-Teilflotte vor. Alle Reiseklassen sollen dabei mit neuen und modernen Sitzen ausgestattet werden. Hier sind die Bilder dazu und hier geht es
zurück zum Artikel.
6. Oktober 2023, 10:38 Uhr
Neue Business Class von Lot Polish Airlines.
Die neue Business Class wird in einer 1-2-1-Konfiguration daherkommen.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Business Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Jeder Sitz verfügt über eine Tür und direkten Zugang zum Gang.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Business Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Auch das Inflight-Entertainment-System soll erneuert werden.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Business Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Die Bildschirme sollen die Inhalte in 4K-Qualität darstellen.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Business Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Die Kabine kommt insgesamt in dunkleren Farbtönen daher.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Premium Economy Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Die neue Premium Economy Class kommt in einer 2-3-2-Konfiguration daher.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Premium Economy Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Auch in der Premium Economy Class wird ein neues Inflight-Entertainment-System installiert.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Premium Economy Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Durch die neue Sitzform und mehr Abstand zum Vordersitz soll der Zugang zum Gang erleichtert werden.
© Lot Polish Airlines
Neue Business Class von Lot Polish Airlines in der Boeing 787-8.
Auch die Economy Class soll mit moderneren Sitzen mehr Platz und Komfort bieten.
© Lot Polish Airlines
