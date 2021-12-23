airliners.de

Abo
airliners.de Logo
Kurzmeldung

Wizz Air UK will vier weitere Maschinen in Gatwick stationieren

lr 23. Dezember 2021, 13:05 Uhr

Wizz Air UK hat 15 tägliche Slotpaare am Flughafen London-Gatwick von Norwegian Air Shuttle erworben und plant, im Frühjahr 2022 vier zusätzliche Maschinen des Typs Airbus A321 Neo an dem Flughafen zu stationieren, wie die Airline mitteilte.

Interessante Einträge aus dem airliners.de-Firmenfinder

Schule für Touristik Weigand GmbH & Co. KG

Schulung für Luftfahrt und Tourismus

Zum Firmenprofil

Flughafen Memmingen GmbH

Bayerns drittgrößter Verkehrsflughafen

Zum Firmenprofil

German Airways

Your partner for aviation mobility.

Zum Firmenprofil

AviationPower Group

Für jede Flugroute die passenden Jobs.

Zum Firmenprofil

DEKRA Akademie GmbH Aviation Services

Weiterbildung? Mit Sicherheit.

Zum Firmenprofil

Aviation Quality Services GmbH

Safety and quality need a partner

Zum Firmenprofil

RBF-Originals.de

Ihr Spezialist für "Remove Before Flight"-Anhänger

Zum Firmenprofil

MTU Aero Engines AG

Thinking ahead - the future of aviation now

Zum Firmenprofil

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

With 80 years of proud tradition, PolyU is a world-class research university, ranking among the world’s top 100 institutions.

Zum Firmenprofil

Alle Firmeneinträge Firmeneintrag anlegen
Aktuelle Top-Jobs aus dem airliners.de-Stellenmarkt
Bundesverband der Deutschen Fluggesellschaften e.V.
Leiter/in Infrastruktur und Wirtschaft (m/w/d) Berlin
DHL Express
Supervisor Aviation Security (m/w/d) Schkeuditz
ATS Aviation Technik Saar GmbH
Certifying Staff CAT B 1.1 (m/w/d) Saarbrücken
Augsburg Air Service GmbH
Fluggerätmechaniker (m/w/d) für unser Team „Beechjet 400A / Nextant 400 XT“ Augsburg
Skytanking Germany GmbH & Co. KG
Leiter Operations (m/w/d) Köln
Neun Zeichen GmbH
Kundenberater (m/w/d) bei airliners.de Berlin
DHL Express
Lead Application Engineer & Digitalization HR (m/w/d) Schkeuditz
Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG
Leiter Technische Anlagen (m/w/d) Leipzig, Dresden
Chapman Freeborn Airmarketing GmbH
Passagier Charter Broker (m/w/d) Köln
German Airways GmbH & Co.KG
Senior Finanzbuchhalter/in (m/w/d) zur Festanstellung in Vollzeit am Standort Köln Köln, Bonn
MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH
Befunder / Prüfer Luftfahrt (m/w/d) Langenhagen
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Ramp Agent (m/w/d) Schönefeld bei Berlin
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Servicemitarbeiter (m/w/d) auf dem Flughafen Hamburg (HAM) für die Lounge Hamburg
DHL Express
MOC/MCC COORDINATOR (M/W/D) Schkeuditz
DHL Express
MANAGER TECHNISCHES TRAINING (M/W/D) LUFTFAHRT Schkeuditz
AviationPower GmbH
Gepäckabfertiger am Flughafen (m/w/divers) Frankfurt
Neun Zeichen GmbH
Redakteur (m/w/d) bei airliners.de Berlin
Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG
Disponent Vorfeldkontrolle (m/w/d) Dresden
Alle Job-Angebote Stellenanzeige schalten
Angebote und Dienstleistungen aus dem airliners.de-Firmenfinder
FCG ATOM - Einzigartige IT-Plattform für die Business Aviation
FCG ATOM - Einzigartige IT-Plattform für die Business Aviation Flight Consulting Group - Die ATOM-Plattform vereint Funktionen von ERP, CRM, Flugmanagement, Reporting und Business Analytics. Benutzerfreundliche Zeitleiste für die Flottenpl... Mehr Informationen
Air Cargo Security - Sicherheitsunterweisung des Betriebspersonals
Air Cargo Security - Sicherheitsunterweisung des Betriebspersonals STI Security Training International GmbH - 11.2.7 Allgemeine Schulung des Sicherheitsbewusstseins Grundschulung Jede Person, die an einer allgemeinen Schulung des Sicherheitsbewusstseins t... Mehr Informationen
Ausbildung zum Luftfahrtauditor
Ausbildung zum Luftfahrtauditor Aviation Quality Services GmbH - Wir bilden Sie zum internen Luftfahrtauditor aus und vermitteln Ihnen die neusten Standards im Qualitätsmanagement. Mehr Informationen
Berufsausbildung Assistent/-in für Bürowirtschaft (staatlich geprüft)
Berufsausbildung Assistent/-in für Bürowirtschaft (staatlich geprüft) Schule für Touristik Weigand GmbH & Co. KG - Zweijährige Höhere Berufsfachschule für den Assistenzberuf „Büroverwaltung“ Unter dem Namen „Fachschule für Touristik - Zweijährige Höhere Berufsfa... Mehr Informationen
Luftsicherheitskontrollkraft (LSKK) gemäß Ziffer 11 der DVO (EU) 2015/1998 DEKRA Akademie GmbH Aviation Services - Grundschulung/ theoretische Fortbildung/ Bilderkennung (Praxisfortbildung, OTS) für alle Kontrollkräfte (LSKK) gemäß DVO (EU) 2015/1998 Kapitel 11.Per... Mehr Informationen
Luftrecht (Rechts- und Verwaltungsvorschriften)L0092-01 Lufthansa Technical Training GmbH - Lernen Sie das benötigte Hintergrundwissen über Regeln und Gesetze in der Luftfahrt. Mehr Informationen
Ausbildung Kaufmann / Kauffrau im E-Commerce
Ausbildung Kaufmann / Kauffrau im E-Commerce SFT Schule für Tourismus Berlin GmbH - Als Kauffrau / Kaufmann für E-Commerce arbeitest Du bei einem Online-Portal, einem Start-Up oder in den Digitalabteilungen von Reiseveranstaltern und... Mehr Informationen
Umschulung mit TRAINICO – Wagen Sie den beruflichen Neustart
Umschulung mit TRAINICO – Wagen Sie den beruflichen Neustart TRAINICO GmbH - Eine Umschulung mit IHK-Abschluss dauert mindestens 24 Monate und beinhaltet ein Praktikum, das Ihnen die Möglichkeit gibt, Ihr Wissen auszuprobieren... Mehr Informationen
Angebote durchsuchen Angebote hinterlegen