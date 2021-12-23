Wizz Air UK will vier weitere Maschinen in Gatwick stationieren

Wizz Air UK hat 15 tägliche Slotpaare am Flughafen London-Gatwick von Norwegian Air Shuttle erworben und plant, im Frühjahr 2022 vier zusätzliche Maschinen des Typs Airbus A321 Neo an dem Flughafen zu stationieren, wie die Airline mitteilte.
