airliners.de

Abo
airliners.de Logo
Kurzmeldung

Wizz Air fliegt von Friedrichshafen nach Ohrid

mh 27. August 2021, 11:23 Uhr

Wizz Air nimmt die Flugverbindung von Friedrichshafen nach Ohrid in Nordmazedonien auf. Ab dem 18. Dezember startet jeweils dienstags und samstags am Bodensee-Airport ein Airbus A321ceo Richtung Südosteuropa. Die Flüge sind bereits buchbar.

Aktuelle Top-Jobs aus dem airliners.de-Stellenmarkt
Airbus Defence & Space
A400M Certifying Staff/Support Staff CAT B1 (d/m/w) Manching
Condor Technik GmbH
Aircraft System Engineer Cabin (m/w/d) Frankfurt, Düsseldorf
Sasse Aviation Service GmbH
Stellvertretender Junior Niederlassungsleiter (m/w/d), Aviation Frankfurt am Main
Condor Technik GmbH
Sachbearbeiter Materialversorgung / Lagerist (m/w/d), befristet auf 2 Jahre Düsseldorf
Aero-Dienst GmbH
Fluggerätmechaniker / Fluggerätelektroniker (m/w/d) als Prüfer EASA Part 66 CAT B1 oder B2 Wien
DHL Express
Schichtleiter (m/w/d) Wartung Großraumflugzeuge Schkeuditz
Flughafen Memmingen GmbH
Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) für die Flughafenfeuerwehr Memmingerberg
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Check-In Agent (m/w/d) Langenhagen
Contact Air Technik GmbH
Sachbearbeiter Arbeitsvorbereitung (m/w/d) Saarbrücken
Flughafen Memmingen GmbH
Mechaniker (m/w/d) Memmingerberg
Hannover Aviation Ground Services GmbH
Teamleitung (m/w/d) Mobilitätsservice (PRM Service) Hannover
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Kommissionierer (m/w/d) Flughafen Frankfurt am Main Neu-Isenburg
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Be- und Entlader am Flughafen Dortmund (m/w/d) / ab 12,-EUR/Std. + Fahrgeld Dortmund
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Gepäckabfertiger (m/w/d) Schönefeld bei Berlin
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Berufskraftfahrer (m/w/d) Schönefeld bei Berlin
CargoLogic Germany GmbH
Crew Coordinator (m/f/d) Schkeuditz
MTU Aero Engines AG
Berechnungsingenieur Strukturmechanik/Festigkeit (m|w|d) München
Flughafen Memmingen GmbH
Bauingenieur/Architekt als Bauleiter (m/w/d) Memmingerberg
Alle Job-Angebote Stellenanzeige schalten
Angebote und Dienstleistungen aus dem airliners.de-Firmenfinder
Schulung für Personen die Sicherheitskontrollen durchführen gemäß Ziffer. 11.2.3.9/ 11.2.3.10 der DVO (EU) 2015/1998 DEKRA Akademie GmbH Aviation Services - Personen, die bei Beteiligten der sicheren Lieferketten Sicherheitskontrollen durchführen, benötigen eine entsprechende Luftsicherheitsschulung.Person... Mehr Informationen
Managing Continuing Airworthiness Organizations Lufthansa Technical Training GmbH - Zur Aufrechterhaltung der Lufttuechtigkeit während der Nutzungsdauer werden die technischen Betriebsleitungen von Fluggesellschaften mit der Notwendig... Mehr Informationen
Tourismusfachwirt
Tourismusfachwirt Schule für Touristik Weigand GmbH & Co. KG - Die Fortbildung Tourismusfachwirt (IHK) wird nun auch als Unterricht mittels Video-Konferenz angeboten und steht im Deutschen Qualifizierungsrahmen DQ... Mehr Informationen
Classic-Anhänger - Remove Before Flight - 2 Stück
Classic-Anhänger - Remove Before Flight - 2 Stück RBF-Originals.de - **2 Classic-Anhänger, Motiv beidseitig aufgestickt: Remove Before Flight** RBF-Originals steht für Markenqualität. Angenehme und zugleich widerstan... Mehr Informationen
ch-aviation raw data feed
ch-aviation raw data feed ch-aviation GmbH - We provide you with the data you want With tens of thousands of records in our database that includes up to date fleet, ownership, partnership, senio... Mehr Informationen
TRAINICO Groundhandling Services – Lehrgänge zur Fluggastabfertigung
TRAINICO Groundhandling Services – Lehrgänge zur Fluggastabfertigung TRAINICO GmbH - TRAINICO bietet neben einer großen Auswahl von Fachkursen in der Flugzeug-, Fluggast- und Gepäckabfertigung oder Luftverkehrsmanagement auch Schulunge... Mehr Informationen
Master of Aviation Management
Master of Aviation Management Wildau Institute of Technology e. V. (WIT) - **Innovativer Master-Studiengang für die internationale Karriere** Der innovative Masterstudiengang Aviation Management wird seit 2007 angeboten. Das... Mehr Informationen
Crystal Cabin Award
Crystal Cabin Award Hamburg Aviation - DER INTERNATIONALE PREIS FÜR INNOVATIONEN - Der Crystal Cabin Award ist DER internationale Preis für Innovationen im Bereich Flugzeugkabine. Unter dem... Mehr Informationen
Angebote durchsuchen Angebote hinterlegen
Interessante Einträge aus dem airliners.de-Firmenfinder

Wildau Institute of Technology e. V. (WIT)

Berufsbegleitender Aviation-Master und Weiterbildungsformate

Zum Firmenprofil

AviationPower Group

Für jede Flugroute die passenden Jobs.

Zum Firmenprofil

ch-aviation GmbH

Knowing is better than wondering.

Zum Firmenprofil

Hochschule Worms

Wissen, worauf es ankommt!

Zum Firmenprofil

Flight Consulting Group

Dispatch, Trip Support and Ground Handling

Zum Firmenprofil

German Airways

Your partner for aviation mobility.

Zum Firmenprofil

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Fachbereich Aviation

Zum Firmenprofil

MTU Aero Engines AG

Thinking ahead - the future of aviation now

Zum Firmenprofil

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

With 80 years of proud tradition, PolyU is a world-class research university, ranking among the world’s top 100 institutions.

Zum Firmenprofil

Alle Firmeneinträge Firmeneintrag anlegen