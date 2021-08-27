Wizz Air fliegt von Friedrichshafen nach Ohrid

Wizz Air nimmt die Flugverbindung von Friedrichshafen nach Ohrid in Nordmazedonien auf. Ab dem 18. Dezember startet jeweils dienstags und samstags am Bodensee-Airport ein Airbus A321ceo Richtung Südosteuropa. Die Flüge sind bereits buchbar.
