Tuifly fliegt ab sofort von Düsseldorf nach Dakar und Luxor. Laut Mitteilung wird die Verbindung in die Hauptstadt des Senegal zweimal pro Woche angeboten. Ins ägyptische Luxor geht es einmal wöchentlich.
