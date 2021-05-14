airliners.de

Kurzmeldung

Freebird Airlines Europe hat A320 in Köln/Bonn stationiert

dk 14. Mai 2021, 17:33 Uhr

Köln/Bonn ist neue Basis für die Charterfluggesellschaft Freebird Airlines Europe, wie der Flughafen mitteilte. Seit dieser Woche eine Maschine vom Typ A320 am Airport stationiert. Ab dem kommenden Samstag, 15. Mai, werde Freebird Airlines Europe Urlaubsinseln in Griechenland und Spanien anfliegen. ERstes Ziel sei Heraklion.

