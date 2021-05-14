Freebird Airlines Europe hat A320 in Köln/Bonn stationiert

Köln/Bonn ist neue Basis für die Charterfluggesellschaft Freebird Airlines Europe, wie der Flughafen mitteilte. Seit dieser Woche eine Maschine vom Typ A320 am Airport stationiert. Ab dem kommenden Samstag, 15. Mai, werde Freebird Airlines Europe Urlaubsinseln in Griechenland und Spanien anfliegen. ERstes Ziel sei Heraklion.
Angebote und Dienstleistungen aus dem airliners.de-Firmenfinder
Classic-Anhänger - Remove Before Flight - 2 Stück RBF-Originals.de - **2 Classic-Anhänger, Motiv beidseitig aufgestickt: Remove Before Flight** RBF-Originals steht für Markenqualität. Angenehme und zugleich widerstan... Mehr Informationen
GTS German Travel Service – Experts for Business Travel GAS German Aviation Service GmbH - At GAS we offer more than just the ordinary. You can not only rely on our longtime experience in ground handling and our expert team handling our fuel... Mehr Informationen
Borescope Inspection Fundamentals Lufthansa Technical Training GmbH - The participant will be able to use borescope equipment with the appropriate technique for the inspection of the engine gas path and identify damages. Mehr Informationen
FOO Course for Flight Dispatcher (Initial ) - Multimedia Based Training TRAINICO GmbH - TRAINICO provides initial training for Flight Operations Officers/ Flight Dispatchers according ICAO Doc. 7192 Part D-3 and IOSA training requirements... Mehr Informationen
ch-aviation ACMI report ch-aviation GmbH - Get a complete overview of all long-term ACMI deals Find or sell an ACMI aircraft with our extensive ACMI deal database If you have an aircraft you w... Mehr Informationen
Master of Business Administration (MBA) Wildau Institute of Technology e. V. (WIT) - Das MBA-Programm am WIT blickt auf eine mehr als fünfzehnjährige Geschichte zurück. Der Studiengang bringt die wirtschaftliche Expertise unserer praxi... Mehr Informationen
EACP-EuroSME Hamburg Aviation - INTERNATIONALE PROJEKTKOLLABORATION UNTERSÜTZT DURCH EUROSME - Wettbewerbsfähigkeit der EuroSME im Ansatz der Kreislaufwirtschaft. MIT DEM PROGRAMM UN... Mehr Informationen
Servicekaufmann/-frau im Luftverkehr (IHK) Schule für Touristik Weigand GmbH & Co. KG - Der Lehrgang bietet Quereinsteigern ohne Berufsabschluss die Möglichkeit, den Berufsabschluss durch das Ablegen der IHK-Prüfung als sog. "Externe" (di... Mehr Informationen