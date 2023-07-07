Fotostrecke
So soll der neue polnische Zentralflughafen aussehen
Der zukünftige polnische Zentralflughafen "Centralny Port Komunikacyjny" zeigt sich erstmals detailliert in Bildern. Hier geht es
zurück zum Artikel. Einen Hintergrund zum intermodalen Projekt finden Sie hier.
as
7. Juli 2023, 14:38 Uhr
1 / 8
CPK als intermodales Drehkreuz für ganz Polen
© CPK
2 / 8
CPK-Busbahnhof, Bahnhof und Flughafen sind sehr eng miteinander verknüpft.
© CPK
3 / 8
CPK-Drop-Off-Areal für mit Pkw anreisende Fluggäste.
© CPK
4 / 8
Großzügige Innenraumgestaltung von CPK.
© CPK
5 / 8
CPK und seine vier Terminalbereiche.
© CPK
6 / 8
Bahnhofsbereich mit Blick auf die Landseite von Polens neuem Zentralflughafen.
© CPK
7 / 8
Erste Darstellung des Centralny Port Komunikacyjny mit zunächst zwei Runways und sechs Piers.
© Centralny Port Komunikacyjny
8 / 8
Der vorläufige Plan des Projekts CPK.
© Centralny Port Komunikacyjny
