Kurzmeldung

Eurowings fliegt von Düsseldorf nach Newcastle

br 5. Oktober 2021, 12:35 Uhr

Eurowings fliegt ab sofort zweimal pro Woche von Düsseldorf nach Newcastle, wie aus Flugplandaten hervorgeht. Eingesetzt werden Maschinen vom Typ Airbus A319. Lufthansa hatte im Juli Flüge von Newcastle nach Frankfurt aufgenommen.

