Kurzmeldung

E-Commerce-Plattform eröffnet neuen Standort am Flughafen Leipzig/Halle

br 20. Oktober 2021, 11:28 Uhr

Die E-Commerce-Plattform Mytheresa hat angekündigt, am Flughafen Leipzig/Halle einen neuen Logistikstandort zu eröffnen. Laut Mitteilung des Flughafens sollen bis Mitte 2023 rund 500 neue Arbeitsplätze entstehen, später bis zu 1000.

