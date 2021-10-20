E-Commerce-Plattform eröffnet neuen Standort am Flughafen Leipzig/Halle

Die E-Commerce-Plattform Mytheresa hat angekündigt, am Flughafen Leipzig/Halle einen neuen Logistikstandort zu eröffnen. Laut Mitteilung des Flughafens sollen bis Mitte 2023 rund 500 neue Arbeitsplätze entstehen, später bis zu 1000.
