Das war die Woche die " das Jahr das war : In Großbritannien schaut niemand zu Silvester "Dinner for One". Stattdessen gab es lange Zeit "That Was The Year That Was". Eine Hommage auf 2020 von Andrew Charlton im Revue-Stil. Enjoy.

Wie Sie alle wissen, ist der Name dieser wöchentlichen Kolumne eine schamlose Kopie der wohl ersten politischen Satire-Fernsehsendung der Welt. Sie wurde in den frühen 1960er Jahren von der BBC ausgestrahlt und hieß "That Was The Week That Was" (TW3).

Die Sendung startete jede Woche mit einem Lied, dessen Melodie und Struktur sich nie änderte. Der Inhalt wurde stets an die Nachrichten der Woche angepasst. Ein Beispiel finden Sie hier.

Zum Jahresende gab es jeweils "That Was The Year That Was". Unten eingebettet die Version von 1963, dem Jahr der "Dinner for One"-Uraufführung, das, wie Sie wissen, in Großbritannien niemand kennt.

Stattdessen hier nun der Jahresrückblick für 2020 von Andrew Charlton im Revue-Stil von TW3. Aus größter Hochachtung vor den britischen Errungenschaften des Jahres - angefangen beim Brexit bis zum neuen britischen Coronavirus - unverfälscht im englischsprachigen Original. Cheers.

Über den Autor Andrew Charlton © Andrew Charlton Andrew Charlton ist der Geschäftsführer von Aviation Advocacy, einer auf den Luftverkehr fokussierten Strategie- und Regierungsberatung mit Sitz in der Schweiz. Andrew ist zudem Herausgeber des "Aviation Intelligence Reporter", der einen zunehmend einflussreichen und unerschütterlich unabhängigen Blick auf die Luftfahrt bietet, immer durchdacht und nie einseitig.

DWDJDW ("Das War Das Jahr Das War")

1. Januar bis 31. Dezember 2020

🎶 That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

That was the year that was

It started way above par it finished well below...

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

We took our ease,

It brought us a disease.

January started as January might,

We worried we might have too much flight,

February saw news from the east,

We ignored it, we were ready to feast

On all that traffic, all that cargo...

So March was a shock,

The cargo was carried, the passengers blocked

April and May was lockdown, all over the world

Passengers cancelled, but still vouchers held.

By June we were panicked, as panicked can be,

But the states were there, cash at the ready.

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

That was the year that was

It started way above par it finished well below...

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

We took our ease,

It brought us a disease.

July saw the sun, and what we hoped was some light,

At the end of the tunnel, instead it was more pain,

There was no hope, no lifting of blight,

That was no light, it was an on-coming train.

🎶 August was summer, at least in the north,

We hoped for a rebound; crowds off to the beach,

All we got in its place was regulatory back-and-forth,

And instructions to inject bleach.

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

That was the year that was

It started way above par it finished well below...

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

We took our ease,

It brought us a disease.

By September our patience was very quite thin

All the forecasts, all the spin, all the grins landed in the bin.

October we focused on vaccines, the great hope of the year,

But getting to the world would call for cargo heading to a new frontier.

The right to fly anywhere, whenever they liked...

A small price to pay, some pundits would say

But not if you want Chicago to hold sway.

November was the month for only the brave

As we all started to ride that second wave.

Now we reach December, and Christmas is shot

But it is fine for incumbents – they get the slots...

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

That was the year that was

It started way above par it finished well below...

That was the year that was,

It’s over, let it go.

That was the year that was.