Air France-KLM wird auch 2022 Bonuspunkte zum Erreichen oder Halten eines Status verteilen. Statt einer Verdoppelung, die noch bis Ende 2021 gilt, gibt es aber nur noch 50 Prozent Bonus, wie das Unternehmen via Flying Blue ankündigt.
Air France-KLM wird auch 2022 Bonuspunkte zum Erreichen oder Halten eines Status verteilen. Statt einer Verdoppelung, die noch bis Ende 2021 gilt, gibt es aber nur noch 50 Prozent Bonus, wie das Unternehmen via Flying Blue ankündigt.
Thinking ahead - the future of aviation now
With 80 years of proud tradition, PolyU is a world-class research university, ranking among the world’s top 100 institutions.
Fachbereich Aviation
Für jede Flugroute die passenden Jobs.
Dispatch, Trip Support and Ground Handling
Wissen, worauf es ankommt!
Safety and quality need a partner
Ihr Spezialist für "Remove Before Flight"-Anhänger
WIR SIND DIE IU!