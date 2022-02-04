Ab Ende März fliegt Air Albania neu von Tirana nach Düsseldorf. Die erste Destination der National-Airline Albaniens steht dreimal pro Woche im Flugplan, immer montags, freitags und sonntags, wie Air Albania auf Facebook mitteilt.
